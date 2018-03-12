GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Weird and Wonderful Wigs: Catwalk Beauty Trend from Fall 2018 Shows

Jeremy Scott's New York extravaganza saw a supermodel entourage including Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes don cropped wigs in eye-popping hues of lavender, sky blue, neon orange and sherbet pink.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 12, 2018, 5:46 PM IST
Gigi Hadid models the Jeremy Scott collection during Fashion Week in New York. (Image: AP)
Wigs were a surprise hit on the Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalks this Fashion Month, with designers getting creative with bold, colorful hairpieces. Here are five unique fashion-approved ways to rock the trend.

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott's New York extravaganza saw a supermodel entourage including Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes don cropped wigs in eye-popping hues of lavender, sky blue, neon orange and sherbet pink. The striking shades were complemented by equally dazzling neon eyeliner for a heady riot of color.

BEAUTIFUL IN BLUE 💙 @jastookes 📸 @marcus_mam @carlynecerfdedudzeele

A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on



Moschino

The designer also incorporated wigs into his Moschino show in Milan, opting for more conventional (but equally eye-catching) Jackie-O coiffed styles.



Philipp Plein

Barbarella-style volume was the name of the game at Philipp Plein, where the wigs were dyed in futuristic silver or orange tones, or streaked with bubblegum hued stripes.



Nicopanda

In London, Nicopanda put a neon spin on the trend, debuting lime green, baby pink and lavender 'dos on the catwalk -- teamed with woolly hats for an offbeat look.



Kaimin

In what was possibly the most bizarre catwalk beauty look of the entire Fashion Month (or, indeed, of All Time) South Korean label Kaimin revived the "merkin," aka the pubic wig, for its New York show. Definitely not one for the faint-hearted.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ KAIMIN 18FW: "Oriental Garden – Utopian Discord” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ LOOK 14 @dawnrichard photographed by @hellemoos ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Helping to realize KAIMIN’s concept on the runway were @ryburk, leading the makeup artists of @kreativekommune, and the hair stylists from @premahair, led by @daledela in collaboration with @charlielemindu, using @anti.collective hair products. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Overall stylistic concept of the show's looks was directed by @kurt__johnson Stylist @jessicabobince ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Live musical performance by @ianisiah Artistic visual direction by @jon_jacobsen Live conceptual synthesizer composition by @gavinrayna (@lcdsoundsystem) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Special thanks to @chrishabana @myenemyjewelry @kiragoodeyfootwear @phoenixpac and to everyone who supported the show ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #kaiminfashion #kaimin #kaiminofficial #nyfw #nyfw2018 #OrientalGarden #UtopianDiscord

A post shared by KAIMIN (@kaiminofficial) on

