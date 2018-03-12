Weird and Wonderful Wigs: Catwalk Beauty Trend from Fall 2018 Shows
Jeremy Scott's New York extravaganza saw a supermodel entourage including Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Jasmine Tookes don cropped wigs in eye-popping hues of lavender, sky blue, neon orange and sherbet pink.
Gigi Hadid models the Jeremy Scott collection during Fashion Week in New York. (Image: AP)
Jeremy Scott
The striking shades were complemented by equally dazzling neon eyeliner for a heady riot of color.
Moschino
The designer also incorporated wigs into his Moschino show in Milan, opting for more conventional (but equally eye-catching) Jackie-O coiffed styles.
Philipp Plein
Barbarella-style volume was the name of the game at Philipp Plein, where the wigs were dyed in futuristic silver or orange tones, or streaked with bubblegum hued stripes.
Nicopanda
In London, Nicopanda put a neon spin on the trend, debuting lime green, baby pink and lavender 'dos on the catwalk -- teamed with woolly hats for an offbeat look.
Kaimin
In what was possibly the most bizarre catwalk beauty look of the entire Fashion Month (or, indeed, of All Time) South Korean label Kaimin revived the "merkin," aka the pubic wig, for its New York show. Definitely not one for the faint-hearted.
