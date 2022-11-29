Welcome Winter With These Beetroot DIY Hacks for Glowing Skin and Healthy Scalp

Most of us are guilty of shelling out loads of money in buying expensive beauty products. We used these products for getting rid of zits, removing acne scars, or preventing dandruff and hair fall. But an actual remedy for these problems is right there in your pantry- beetroots. It is a powerhouse of nutrients- proteins, fibres, potassium, magnesium, and iron among others. Beetroot increases the nutritional value and purifies the blood, replenishes dead skin cells, helps get rid of dark spots, and reduces blood sugar levels to name a few.

Actress Juhi Parmar posted a DIY video on Instagram suggesting ways in which this wonderful vegetable can be used. For rosy lips and blushed cheeks, she used one slice of grated beetroot, 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and a Vitamin E capsule to make a lip and cheek tint. She strained the grated vegetable to get the juice out and added the other ingredients.

For nourishing and healthy hair, she made a hair tonic by boiling beetroot in water and using it to spray on the scalp and hair. Wash it off after an hour.

Check out her post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Here are four other DIY hacks you can try out -

Beetroot face pack

Use this face pack to get glowing skin. All you need for the hack is 2 tables spoons of fresh beetroot juice and curd. Instead of curd, you can also use 1 tablespoon of room-temperature milk and a few drops of almond or coconut oil. Apply it generously on your skin and neck. Wash it after 10-15 minutes.

Beetroot hair wash

Get rid of dandruff by using this magical concoction frequently. In a container, add the juice of 2 beetroots and half a cup of neem-infused water. Shake it and wash your hair with this mixture. Wash it off after half an hour.

Beetroot De-tan pack

All those fun times outdoors must have led to the tanning of the skin. But with this de-tan pack, you can bid farewell to tanned skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of curd and 1 tablespoon of beetroot juice in a bowl. Apply it on your skin and gently massage it. Wash it off after half an hour.

Beetroot Hair Conditioner

To add lustre to your hair, here’s a quick DIY hack to keep your hair woes at bay. In a bowl add some fresh beetroot juice and mix in ground coffee to it. Apply the mixture evenly to your scalp and hair and wash it off after a few minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here