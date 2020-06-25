Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

We'll Rise, Heal and Conquer: Ajay Devgn's Throwback Picture Wins Fans' Hearts

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to write a message of hope and inspiration for his fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. He will be next seen in Maidaan and Bhuj The Pride of India.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
We'll Rise, Heal and Conquer: Ajay Devgn's Throwback Picture Wins Fans' Hearts
Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to write a message of hope and inspiration for his fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. He will be next seen in Maidaan and Bhuj The Pride of India.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Ajay Devgn is sure that the world will heal and rise once again. The actor took to social media to share the positive message along with good vibes.

"We'll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe," he wrote along with a picture of himself. His post garnered a lot of attention from his fans as they dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

View this post on Instagram

We’ll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

On the work front, Ajay lent his voice to the trailer of the new web show Lal Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Ajay's 2017 comedy caper "Golmaal Again" has also become the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The film's director Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram profile on Wednesday morning.

"New Zealand decides to re-release 'Golmaal Again' in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - 'THE SHOW MUST GO ON...'," Shetty wrote.

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in sports drama Maidaan and 1972 Indo-Pak war film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading