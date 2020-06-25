We'll Rise, Heal and Conquer: Ajay Devgn's Throwback Picture Wins Fans' Hearts

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Ajay Devgn is sure that the world will heal and rise once again. The actor took to social media to share the positive message along with good vibes.

"We'll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe," he wrote along with a picture of himself. His post garnered a lot of attention from his fans as they dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

On the work front, Ajay lent his voice to the trailer of the new web show Lal Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Ajay's 2017 comedy caper "Golmaal Again" has also become the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The film's director Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram profile on Wednesday morning.

"New Zealand decides to re-release 'Golmaal Again' in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - 'THE SHOW MUST GO ON...'," Shetty wrote.

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in sports drama Maidaan and 1972 Indo-Pak war film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

