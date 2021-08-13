Wellness Directors Help Employees Deal With Work-from-home Related Stress

As Covid-19 forced us to maintain social distance, we were also left with no other option but to work from home to sustain ourselves. And that has led to some serious health issues for many employees across the globe. While some are physically unfit, others’ mental health has taken a hit. And amid this, a start-up called ‘Fast’ in San Francisco has started a ‘movement snacks menu’ for ‘chair shaped’ people. You must be thinking about what they mean by terms such as chair-shaped and movement snacks. These two words have come up from the changing situations in offices and workplaces during Covid. In 2021, office work is not like it has always been. Some employees are working in the office, while many others are from home.

According to a report in Danik Bhaskar, companies like ‘Fast’ are appointing wellness directors, whose primary job is to make a wellness menu card for remote employees. The card also includes movement snacks. They keep a watch on every employee and help them do some movements in their place. Since the employees keep sitting in front of the screen fearing their boss, they are called ‘chair shaped’ people. Phil McDogal has been working with ‘Fast’ as a wellness director since May and is making movement snacks with his assistant.

His first session with work from home employees starts at 7 am and he reaches his office at 5:30 am. Phil and his company are working on issues of stressed work-from-home employees and are on a mission to free everyone from stress. According to Phil, there is physical and mental stress. He starts his day with a 15-minute video call session of movement snacks, which is very important for everyone. In this, the employees move away from the laptop and stand on one leg. Some people touch their knees with the chest to reduce backache. Then they do breathing exercises followed by core muscle and lower back strengthening exercises.

Mediation and therapy too are a part of the contract and slots can be booked. Phil has made many exercises routine and is planning to make a big an exercise library. However, he believes that reaching everyone personally is the best. A person who remains in chair shape for a long time can reach the hospital anytime. Hence, make your wellness menu and include walking, jumping, skipping and yoga in it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here