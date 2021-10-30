Wellness, Therapy and Healing: A Glimpse of What Mandira Bedi's Detox Days Look Like

Actor Mandira Bedi on Friday, October 29 shared a few photos on social media of her journey of healing and wellness. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and posted photos featuring herself doing different yoga poses, on Instagram. Mandira is looking relaxed in a tie and dye pink tank top and navy-blue gym trousers.

Living three days at a wellness centre of the city, the actress detoxed herself with therapy, healing sessions, and a whole lot of wellness.

Talking about the journey, she wrote, “The yoga, the therapy, the kriyas, and the food… all exemplary. The urban wellness clinic is just what I needed at this point in my life to restart my journey through healing and to wellness.”

The actress has been focusing more on detoxing herself with sessions of therapy and yoga. The actress has previously also shared glimpses of her workout sessions.

In the first picture of her post, she can be seen performing the Cobra position which is also known as Bhujangasana. In the yoga pose, her body is stretched in a plank position, with her palm flat on the ground and her upper body is raised to look up.

Meanwhile, in the second picture, she is seen doing a head-to-knee pose aka Janusirsasana. To perform this yoga pose, she is seen sitting on the floor holding her one bent leg while bending to touch the toe of her other leg with one hand, and her other hand is folded around her back.

And in the last picture, Mandira is seen performing Surya Namaskar with her trainer in a grey tank top and a pair of gym trousers.

Mandira often seems to motivate her fans to stay fit by sharing her workout progress on her social media accounts, especially Instagram.

