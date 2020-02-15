Take the pledge to vote

Wendell Rodricks Demise: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Says 'We Hold No Grudges Against Him'

Wendell passed away on Wednesday evening at his residence in Goa. He was involved in a controversy with Priyanka Chopra and her family when he recently criticised the actress for wearing her Grammys 2020 outfit.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Wendell Rodricks Demise: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Says 'We Hold No Grudges Against Him'
Late Wendell Rodricks (L) had criticised Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 outfit (R)

The internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his home in Colvale village in North Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59. Prominent personalities from political and film world condoled the death of the renowned fashion designer and hailed him as an iconic figure. His mortal remains were laid to rest in his ancestral village of Colvale in North Goa after a solemn funeral ceremony on Thursday evening.

Wendell was recently caught up in a controversy when he criticised Priyanka Chopra for wearing her Grammys 2020 outfit. Reacting to Priyanka's dress at the Grammys, Wendell had said in last week on January, "The neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba."

View this post on Instagram

Tassel fun. #grammys

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Soon after that, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had slammed Wendell as she had tweeted, "Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will he cover his face with hijab when he wrinkles up????"

Now, speaking to a website (via), Priyanka's mother Madhu condoled Wendell's death and said they hold no grudges against him for what he said about Priyanka wearing her Grammys 2020 outfit. Madhu said, "We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn't believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable."

Madhu further said, "We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn't keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion."

