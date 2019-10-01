Wendell Rodricks Reacts to Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Look, Says 'Sack the Stylist for This Dress'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut look at the Paris Fashion Week has received mixed reactions. However, celebrated Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks is particularly angry at the whole get-up and even took to Instagram to slam Aishwarya’s stylist and L’Oreal Paris.

Sharing a collage of Aishwarya's attire and her makeup, the designer expressed his anger in the caption where he said, “@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her?”

Not sparing the stylist either, he took a dig on them and said, “Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”

Aishwarya walked the ramp with international celebrities like Liya Kebede, Luma Grothe, Eva Longoria Baston, Andie Macdowell, Soo Joo, Aja King, Duckie Thot, Marie Bochet, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and Doutzen Kroes. The fashion week was held at courtyard of Monnaie de Paris just a few days back.

The actress wore an haute-couture asymmetrical floral dress with a long trail by Giambattista Valli which didn’t do much for the glamorous actress, known to carry off some of the best looks. Sporting a smoke-eye makeup and hair wrapped in a bouffant didn’t help much with either her gorgeous locks or her hazel-coloured eyes.

A Cannes Film Festival regular, the Miss World 1994 carries some of the most mesmerizing looks. A top choice for famous Indian and International fashion designers, the 45-yar-old actress is known to be a stunner.

Last seen in the movie Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will next star in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also stars Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

