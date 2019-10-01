Wendell Rodricks Reacts to Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Look, Says 'Sack the Stylist for This Dress'
Wendell Rodricks took his disappointment to Instagram and wrote, "you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her?"
Wendell Rodricks took his disappointment to Instagram and wrote, "you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her?"
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut look at the Paris Fashion Week has received mixed reactions. However, celebrated Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks is particularly angry at the whole get-up and even took to Instagram to slam Aishwarya’s stylist and L’Oreal Paris.
Sharing a collage of Aishwarya's attire and her makeup, the designer expressed his anger in the caption where he said, “@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her?”
Not sparing the stylist either, he took a dig on them and said, “Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”
Aishwarya walked the ramp with international celebrities like Liya Kebede, Luma Grothe, Eva Longoria Baston, Andie Macdowell, Soo Joo, Aja King, Duckie Thot, Marie Bochet, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and Doutzen Kroes. The fashion week was held at courtyard of Monnaie de Paris just a few days back.
The actress wore an haute-couture asymmetrical floral dress with a long trail by Giambattista Valli which didn’t do much for the glamorous actress, known to carry off some of the best looks. Sporting a smoke-eye makeup and hair wrapped in a bouffant didn’t help much with either her gorgeous locks or her hazel-coloured eyes.
A Cannes Film Festival regular, the Miss World 1994 carries some of the most mesmerizing looks. A top choice for famous Indian and International fashion designers, the 45-yar-old actress is known to be a stunner.
Last seen in the movie Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will next star in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also stars Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Plastic Surgery Done, 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif All Set to Enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of