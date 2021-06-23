West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Result for June 23 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal state lottery department will announce the weekly lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak result for June 23 today at 4 pm. The participants can check the Wednesday lottery result by visiting the official portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The ticket holders can match their lottery ticket number with the winning numbers. The Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak result for June 23 will be available in pdf form which the ticket holders will need to download.

Here are the steps to view/download the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery result for June 23:

Step 1. Open any internet browser, and search for the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2. Once you go to the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 23.6.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’

Step 3. The winning ticket numbers will be opened in pdf form. Download the pdf and look for your lottery ticket number

The winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery can win a massive amount of upto Rs 50 lakh. The minimum prize money that one can win is Rs 120. The first prize winner will get a chance to win Rs 50 lakhs, while the second and third prize winners will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. Rs 250 is the prize money for fourth prize winner and Rs 120 for fifth. Rs 1,000 is the consolation prize.

The winners will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners will have to submit a printout of their Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery ticket along with valid id proof to the concerned authority.

Winners can get the prize money after the completion of document verification. The prize money is subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The State lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries every day of the week named Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangasree Ichamati, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, and Dear Bangasree Damodar.

