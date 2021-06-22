West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for June 22 at 4 PM; Check Details

The Tuesday lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is called the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha. The result of this lottery is declared at 4 PM on every Tuesday. Those who have purchased the June 22 lottery ticket must log on to www.lotterysambadresult.in for knowing the result.

The lucky winner of June 22 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will get to take home the first prize of the lottery which is worth Rs 50 Lakh.

For checking the result of June 22 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Log on to www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Once the website is opened you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 22.6.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’, click it

Step 3: The result of the 22.6.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will open in a new page

Step 4: Match the digits of your Tuesday lottery ticket with the winning numbers.

Apart from the first prize there are several other prizes that an individual can win including the second prize worth Rs 9000 followed by the third for Rs 500. There is also a fourth prize for Rs 250 and a consolation prize for Rs 1000.

If you are not a winner of any of the prizes then you can try your luck on any other day of the week. The West Bengal State lottery department conducts seven lotteries throughout the week. The names of other lotteries are, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Ichamati, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.

In case you are a winner of any of the June 22 lottery prizes then make sure you report to the office within 30 days of winning with your valid photo ID proof and the lottery ticket.

This is needed for verification reasons so that the scope of fraud is reduced. Once all formalities are complete the money will be credited in the winners account. If the winner has managed to win an amount that falls under the tax bracket then he or she will only get the sum after deduction of tax at source.

