Western Railway Introduces 15 Coach Trains Between Andheri and Virar in Mumbai

With an aim to increase the passenger carrying capacity, Western Railway (WR) will introduce 15-car services on Mumbai suburban slow lines between Andheri and Virar from Monday, June 28. WR said that 25 services including 13 DN and 12 UP services will be converted from 12-car to 15-car services. Out of these, 18 services will be on the slow line, while 7 on fast.

“Augmentation of twenty-five 12-car services to 15 car services is a great boon to the passengers, as it will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25%. The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief to the commuters when the services are opened for all’ a release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of WR, said.

In a tweet, WR said: “Crossing another milestone, WR introduces 15-car services on slow lines from 28 June, 2021 between Andheri & Virar by converting twenty five 12-car services to 15-car. It will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25%, adding more convenience to commuters.”

The project for extension of 27 platforms at 14 stations on slow corridor between Andheri and Virar for running 15 car services on it has been carried out at an estimated cost of approx. Rs 60 crore, it said. “Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway, closely monitored the project and its progress, motivating and guiding Mumbai Division for its timely completion.”

According to WR, the present feat has been made possible by carrying out massive works of infra development at 14 stations in about 40 kms stretch between Andheri and Virar which mainly included extension of 27 Platforms to accommodate 15-car rakes, yard remodelling of four major Yards i.e Andheri, Bhayander, Vasai Road and Virar, Construction/Extension of 5 FOBs and provision of double discharge at Jogeshwari for smooth dispersal of commuters, etc.

Check timings: https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1624796560141-timetable%20brief.pdf

