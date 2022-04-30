What a Beach? Sexy and Stylish Beach-friendly Looks to Try Out This Summer

Are you a beach bum and enjoy spending hours at the shore listening to the waves? If the answer is yes, then this is the perfect time to pack your summer essentials and head to the beach. Worried about what you are going to wear, given that your post-pandemic wardrobe is not beach friendly. Well, we got you covered.

Don’t be afraid to try something new this year, even if social media pressurises you into thinking that summer is only about wearing a filter each time you click a photograph in a bikini. From beach-friendly jewellery to floral printed swimwear, there’s something for everyone to soak in the summer magic.

Here’s a list of cool, chic and temperature rising ensembles and accessories you can try on to have fun under the sun.

Pretty Prints

Big, bold florals with a contrasting blend of bold summertime colours that pops with prints. Unstructured whimsical silhouettes with a pinch of modern-day styling is what your summer beachwear needs.

Twin with bae and make your summer beach holiday a floral paradise in swimwear designed by labels Nautanky, Angel Croshet, Archana Shah, Vedika M etc.

Beach-friendly jewellery

Make effortless and versatile jewellery for the beach your BFF this summer. Most of the time, we skip on wearing jewellery to the beach, thinking they might get damaged if we take a dip in the sea. However, there are brands such as Eurumme that ensure you concentrate only on having fun under the sun. Their recent collaboration with swimwear brand Flirtatious, saw them create a city to shore collection featuring gold/silver plated toxin-free brass pieces, coated with an anti-tarnish finish.

Also, you like to slay in vibrant jewellery designs, A little extra by Diksha Singhi’s has the right cocktail mix for you. The cocktail hour earrings are the perfect piece for a sundowner beach party. Made with colourful beads, the earrings are light in weight and will add a colourful element to your summer look.

Layering it up!

The weather during the day can be pretty harsh on your skin. Give on comfy matching layering over your swimwear. Fashion designer Aartivijay Gupta’s oversized jacket with black and white sketches as surface prints, serves as a perfect layering for the matching bikini.

You can also make a stylish entrance at the next beach party in a bandana scarf, hat, and sunglasses. As they say, Life is a beach…just vibe with it!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.