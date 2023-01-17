What Age Should You Give a Mobile Phone to Your Child? 4 Key Points

Being worried about your children’s safety and well-being to ensure that they are independent enough to take care of themselves makes parenting an uphill task. Parenting also includes setting healthy boundaries around the usage of digital devices as they are becoming an important aspect of everyone’s life. It is not easy as nowadays children demand smartphones right from a young age because of peer pressure and advancing education needs as well. Many parents have to struggle with the dilemma of when to provide them with a smartphone. This space articulates the points to help parents decide the right age of giving their kids smartphones.

Children should learn to manage costs

The financial situation of parents is important and it should be the responsibility of their children as well. It’s important to keep in mind this factor before buying an expensive phone. If the financial situation doesn’t permit it, buying a less expensive phone would be a good choice.

Health hazards

Children should learn about the health risks associated with using mobile phones as well like headaches, depression and a lot more. Keeping these factors in mind, if they can learn to manage their screen time along with prioritising their health as well, parents can trust them with cell phones.

Teach them about dangers lurking online

Before buying the phone, make sure that kids know about the problems of stepping into the virtual world. Make sure that they know how to avoid having a conversation with strangers who can harm them in any manner.

Can the phone hamper social and school life?

Mobile phone addiction can put the social and school life of a child on the backburner which will harm their personality at many levels. The solution for this can be emphasising making a timetable which has a duration fixed for using mobile phones. The other alternative involves giving your children a cell phone with no access to social media applications.

