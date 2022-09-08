CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Lifestyle » What Are Back Pimples? Here’s How You Can Get Rid of Them
1-MIN READ

What Are Back Pimples? Here’s How You Can Get Rid of Them

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 16:47 IST

Delhi, India

A lot of people deal with the issue of pimples on their backs as well as shoulders.

A lot of people deal with the issue of pimples on their backs as well as shoulders.

Apple cider vinegar helps eliminate the bacteria responsible for pimples.

The issue of pimples is faced by almost everyone at some point in their life. From men to women, everyone gets pimples. The problem starts in teenage but can persist for a long time. Pimples not only occur on one’s face but can also be seen on the shoulders, back, chest and neck. When dead skin cells block our pores, they give rise to pimples. Pimples are also caused by sebum and Propionibacterium in the body. In many individuals, they occur due to changes in hormones and the consumption of certain medicines and comedogenic products.

A lot of people deal with the issue of pimples on their backs as well as shoulders. These pimples can be caused by several reasons. According to a report by Healthline, wearing tight or uncomfortable clothes, backpacks and even purse straps can cause pimples on the back or shoulders of an individual.

Top showsha video

Some people also face pimple issues due to genetic reasons. It is believed that pimples occur due to poor hygiene and dirty skin. Excessive formation of sebum in the body and dead skin cells block the pores of the skin. These closed pores cause pimples.

Check out some home remedies to cure pimples:

1. Tea Tree Oil

Use skincare products made from tea tree oil and aloe vera if you frequently face issues with pimples. In order to reduce pimples, tea tree oil, as well as aloe vera, is more effective than antibiotics.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps eliminate the bacteria responsible for pimples. However, the direct application of apple cider vinegar can sometimes cause itching or irritation in the skin. Therefore, you must mix one-fourth of apple cider vinegar in three-quarters of water for best results.

3. Oatmeal Bath

Oatmeal contains soothing and anti-inflammatory agents. It is good for dry, irritated or rough skin. Oatmeal bath is good for eliminating shoulder and back pimples.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 08, 2022, 16:47 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 16:47 IST