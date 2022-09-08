What Are Back Pimples? Here’s How You Can Get Rid of Them

The issue of pimples is faced by almost everyone at some point in their life. From men to women, everyone gets pimples. The problem starts in teenage but can persist for a long time. Pimples not only occur on one’s face but can also be seen on the shoulders, back, chest and neck. When dead skin cells block our pores, they give rise to pimples. Pimples are also caused by sebum and Propionibacterium in the body. In many individuals, they occur due to changes in hormones and the consumption of certain medicines and comedogenic products.

A lot of people deal with the issue of pimples on their backs as well as shoulders. These pimples can be caused by several reasons. According to a report by Healthline, wearing tight or uncomfortable clothes, backpacks and even purse straps can cause pimples on the back or shoulders of an individual.

Top showsha video

Some people also face pimple issues due to genetic reasons. It is believed that pimples occur due to poor hygiene and dirty skin. Excessive formation of sebum in the body and dead skin cells block the pores of the skin. These closed pores cause pimples.

Check out some home remedies to cure pimples:

1. Tea Tree Oil

Use skincare products made from tea tree oil and aloe vera if you frequently face issues with pimples. In order to reduce pimples, tea tree oil, as well as aloe vera, is more effective than antibiotics.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps eliminate the bacteria responsible for pimples. However, the direct application of apple cider vinegar can sometimes cause itching or irritation in the skin. Therefore, you must mix one-fourth of apple cider vinegar in three-quarters of water for best results.

3. Oatmeal Bath

Oatmeal contains soothing and anti-inflammatory agents. It is good for dry, irritated or rough skin. Oatmeal bath is good for eliminating shoulder and back pimples.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here