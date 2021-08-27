What Are Kegel Exercises, And What Are Their Benefits That Will Change Your Sex Life Forever?

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’, every Friday. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is being written by Sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In today’s column, Dr Jain talks about the benefits of Kegel exercises on your sex life.

Kegel exercises build up the muscles around your pelvis that are involved in sexual activities. Often referred to as ‘pelvic floor exercises’, Kegel workouts strengthen the muscles that support bladder control and bowel movement, protecting against urinary leakage and pelvic organ prolapse.

Developed by American gynaecologist Arnold Kegel in 1948, these exercises are easy to do and can be done almost anywhere and in any situation—whether you’re sitting or lying down, or you are in the car, or at home on the couch. However, avoid doing Kegel exercises while urinating since stopping the flow midstream can cause some urine to remain in your bladder, putting you at a higher risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Benefits of Kegel

Kegel exercises take very little time and effort but can make a huge difference in your sex life and improve overall health.

Improve Sexual Experience for Both Men and Women: Exercising the pelvic floor muscles encourages good blood flow to the groin area, which is essential for better erections. These exercises also increase the chances of orgasm and pleasure during intercourse.

Furthermore, Kegel exercises can help develop and strengthen the bulbospongiosus muscle, which contributes to sexual functions such as erection, orgasm, and ejaculation.

Manage Premature Ejaculation: Kegel exercises can also help in cases of premature ejaculations. However, suppose you are going to use Kegel exercises mainly for this purpose, in that case, it is recommended that you take the guidance of a healthcare professional as there are specific techniques you need to learn.

Increase Bladder Control: The pelvic floor muscles are directly responsible for controlling urine and bowel movements. If these muscles are weak, you’re more likely to experience constipation, an overactive bladder, urinary incontinence (especially due to an enlarged prostate or to recover from prostate surgery), faecal incontinence, difficulty controlling flatulence, or urine leakage from forceful activities such as a sneeze, cough, or laugh (called “stress incontinence"). Strengthening your pelvic floor through Kegel exercises can improve your bladder control and continence.

Reduce Chances of Prolapse: Pelvic organ prolapse is a health condition in which the pelvic floor muscles are so weak that they can’t support the pelvic organs (the bladder and rectum). During a pelvic organ prolapse, one or more of the pelvic organs fall below the pelvic floor, creating a bulge. Since Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic muscles, they can help prevent the muscles from becoming too weak and allowing prolapse.

Help In Recovery Post Pregnancy and Menopause: Pregnancy often weakens women’s pelvic floor muscles, and kegel workouts are great to gain back strength and help the pelvic muscles heal faster, often facing extreme pressure during childbirth. Also, during menopause, varying estrogen levels can cause less blood flow in the pelvic floor muscles and make them weak. Kegel exercises can help to a great extend in such cases and strengthen the weakened muscles.

How To Perform Kegel

Simply find a comfortable position to perform these exercises. Locate the correct muscles. To identify your pelvic floor muscles, try to contract the muscles you use to stop urination midstream, hold flatulence, or raise your penis vertically. When you contract the right muscles, it should feel like lifting or pulling in your pelvis or sphincter. Avoid engaging your abdominal or gluteal muscles, crossing your legs, or holding your breath.

Hold the contraction of the pelvic floor muscles for a few seconds, and release. Repeat this movement 10–15 times, up to three times per day for best results.

If you try to learn these exercises alone, and they make you feel uncomfortable or give rise to pain, stop doing them immediately. To verify if kegel exercises are suitable for your body, speak to a healthcare professional such as a physiotherapist.

