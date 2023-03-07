What Are Some Of The Most Common Mental Health Issues In Adults? Read To Find Out

Mental health disorders have been prevalent for several generations, but it is only very recently that we have begun to acknowledge the issue and seek treatment for it. Mental health issues have an impact on a person’s thoughts, moods, and behaviours. Our lifestyle choices like food and activity level might affect the emergence of such conditions. Adult life is full of responsibilities and stressors. On the one hand, it adversely impacts our physical health, and on the other, it takes a toll on our psychological well-being as well. Here are some of the most common disorders adults might face and should seek treatment for without delay.

Depression- This is the most common mental health issue affecting adults. Most of us face this, knowingly or unknowingly, at some point in our lives. It frequently manifests as a loss of interest in life, general sorrow, feelings of guilt or poor self-worth, trouble sleeping, changes in eating habits, tiredness, and a lack of focus. Depression can significantly impair our ability to function productively at work and can have a detrimental effect on relationships. It can present as something that lasts for a long time or that is recurrent. Most of us tend to ignore this in its initial stages, and it tends to be severe.

Anxiety disorders- Such disorders often start if a person is suffering from depression. People suffering from anxiety disorders experience distressing and frequent fear and are never at ease. They are always worried and have very low self-esteem.

Eating disorders- Eating disorders could be an indication of complex mental disorders that affect how much or what we eat. Many people who are not happy with how they look or are going through some difficult phase in life start binge eating or simply stop eating. The reasons for such disorders are varied, but the intervention of medical and psychological experts is often necessary. Any stress in our work or personal lives is often reflected in our eating patterns.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)- This is a condition caused by one or more traumatic events in our lives, such as accidents, the loss of a family member or friend, or witnessing a brutal crime, among others. People suffering from PTSD unintentionally recall the traumatic events in a distressing manner. They may have nightmares or flashbacks of those moments.

