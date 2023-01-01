What Are Sunken Eyes? Know About The Causes And Symptoms

Sunken eyes are a condition that can make the delicate area under the eyes appear dark or hollow. According to Healthline, it can occur as an outcome of ageing, dehydration, or a symptom indicating illness. Sunken Eyes can be congenital, meaning that the condition can be present since birth or it can also be acquired. It isn’t necessary that both eyes will get affected due to the condition, it can be unilateral or bilateral. One can detect its presence just by looking at oneself in the mirror.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the condition’s symptoms and causes.

Sunken Eyes symptoms

Sunken Eyes are also known as ‘tear trough hollows’ or ‘under-eye hollows’, most people begin to witness it in their late 30s or early 40s. However, the symptoms of the condition tend to differ from person to person. Healthline highlights hollowing under the eyes, dark shadow on the lower eyelid, and thin-looking skin under the eyes to be some of the common symptoms of sunken eyes. Meanwhile, Cleveland Clinic also suggests eye dryness, double vision, difficulty in focusing, asymmetrical eye features, and saggy upper lids can also be the outcome of developing the sickness.

Sunken Eyes causes

Ageing: As the body grows older, it tends to lose fat and bone density, including the facial area. This decline can result in the development of sunken eyes.

Smoking: Healthline suggests smoking reduces the secretion of collagen in the body which in turn can result in saggy skin around the face.

Dehydration: Dehydration doesn’t only lead to dry mouth but it can result in the formation of numerous susceptible bacteria and viruses in the body. Lack of water can give rise to sunken eyes in children.

Less sleep: It is important to sleep at least 7-8 hours a day to allow one’s body to gain proper rest. Failing to do so can have an adverse effect on one’s appearance.

Weight loss: A dramatic weight loss can make areas under the eye more transparent and visible.

When to see a doctor?

Sunken eyes can heal by making necessary lifestyle changes but even after getting quality sleep and quitting bad habits, if the situation continues to worsen, one must seek medical attention. In addition to this, when the problem gives rise to itchiness and nasal congestion, it is important to visit a health professional.

