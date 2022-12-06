What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Consuming Raisin Water

Raisins are known to be quite beneficial to our health, especially in the winter season when we are required to consume a lot of calories. Aside from that, resins keep our stomach full in between meals so that we do not have any cravings.

Raisins also keep us energised and help boost one’s mood when we are devoid of any energy. If you love raisins, then you must have consumed them by soaking them in water. Raisins soaked in water have umpteen benefits for your health as they are richly infused with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

However, having too much of anything is never a good practice. Here are some advantages and disadvantages of having raisins, soaked in water.

Advantages

Antioxidants: According to Healthline, raisins are a good source of antioxidants that protect our cells from certain dangerous compounds termed free radicals. Antioxidants play an important part in your health and may prevent chronic illnesses such as cancer, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Iron: Raisins are also infused with the goodness of iron. Iron enables the smooth flow of oxygen and red blood cell production in the body. A lack of iron might lead to anaemia. Having raisins, however, reduces the risk of such diseases.

Detoxifier: The failure of maintaining a nutritious diet and unhealthy lifestyle, our liver sometimes fails to perform properly. Raisin water purifies polluted blood, promotes the biochemical activities of the liver, and flushes toxins from our bodies, making it the best detoxifier.

Disadvantages:

Weight gain: Although raisin water has lesser quantities of calories than raw raisins, it is still counted to be rich in calories as compared to other fruits which might result in excessive weight gain. If you want to shed a few inches from your body, it is advised that you do not consume soaked raisins on a daily basis.

Stomach issues: Due to its high sugar content, raisin water might cause diarrhoea in those already dealing with sensitive stomachs. If you too suffer from a sensitive stomach, you should curb your intake of raisin water accordingly.

Allergies: If you are prone to allergies, you should exercise extreme caution while consuming soaked raisins. Since raisins are not considered to be hypoallergenic, they can contribute to several allergic reactions including a bacterial infection, runny nose, skin rashes, nasal congestion, coughing, and vomiting in certain people.

