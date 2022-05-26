What Are The Benefits And Variations Of Plank

Burning belly fat and getting those abs is a relatively tough task as compared to other workout routines. Your fitness routine needs to be strictly followed if you want to see the changes effectively happening. But one exercise that most definitely benefits the core strength and reduces belly fat is planks. No matter if you’re at the gym or at home, planks can be added to your workout routine to make your belly sans fat.

While the plank is a very effective way to strengthen your core and cut down extra belly fat, there are different variations of plank that target different regions of your stomach. These might be the upper belly, the lower belly, and the sides.

The correct technique to do a plank is to concentrate on the abdominal muscles, both upper and lower abdominal muscles so that the muscle activation works the most efficiently. This leads to the best results and that too, at a faster pace. In addition to this, doing the isometric dorsiflexion while doing a plank greatly benefits abdominal muscle activation. Isometric dorsiflexion is pushing your body forward in the plank position using only your foot.

Planks can be done both on a stable surface such as a floor or a platform and on unstable surfaces. The difference between the two is that it requires increased core activity when doing it on an unstable surface as compared to when doing it on a stable surface.

There are different variations of the exercise. They are front plank, font plank with hip extension, side plank and side plank abduction.

While plank has innumerable benefits as mentioned above, it is essential to do it in the right posture to make sure you don’t end up with an injury rather than reaping the benefits of the exercise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.