What Are The Causes Of Bad Breath? Know Easy Ways To Prevent It

Poor oral hygiene leads to the problem of stinky or bad breath, which may prove to be embarrassing in a social setting. Bad breath is correlated with bacteria. If food particles get stuck between your teeth, bacteria break them down to produce sulfur compounds, which have a rotten smell. Among the common factors contributing to bad breath are certain foods, medical conditions, and habits. In most cases, one can overcome this problem by maintaining good oral hygiene. If self-care methods turn out to be ineffective, then consult a dentist to make sure that a more serious condition isn’t the cause of bad breath.

Although the mouth accounts for most cases of bad breath, the issue might sometimes arise from another part of the body. Acid influx, which causes the partial regurgitation of sour liquid, can also aggravate bad breath. In addition to that, some other implicit causes include infections, side effects from diabetes, and renal failure.

Here Are Easy Ways To Prevent Bad Breath:

As poor dental hygiene is the primary cause of bad breath, maintaining a healthy mouth requires avoiding plaque buildup. In order to do so, brush your teeth twice a day (morning and night) with fluoride toothpaste. In addition to that, bacteria can also form on the tongue, giving off a rotten smell. You can get rid of this problem with the help of tongue scraping. Every day, scrape or brush your tongue with a toothbrush or a special tongue scraper.

Consuming pineapple juice is also a simple and effective way to treat bad breath. Although there’s no scientific evidence to support this proposition, anecdotal evidence suggests that it’s quite effective in improving bad breath.

According to research, dry mouth can also lead to bad breath. Lack of saliva can give rise to the growth of bacteria inside the mouth. Your mouth naturally dries out while you sleep, which is why morning breath generally has a foul smell. So, keep your body hydrated throughout the day in order to avoid a dry mouth.

