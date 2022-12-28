What Are The Causes Of Motion Sickness? Tips And Medicines To Avoid It While Travelling

The Christmas-New Year week is one when people love to travel with their family and friends to make the most of the holiday season. However, travelling may be accompanied by some health problems for a lot of people. And motion sickness is one of the most common issues faced by quite a few people.

It is also the reason why some people are hesitant to go on these trips. Even if they are somehow convinced to travel, the journey becomes a huge problem for them as motion sickness can cause vomiting and nausea. Therefore, it is important to be well aware of preventive measures like medicines and tips to avoid motion sickness.

What are the causes of Motion Sickness?

While the exact reason for motion sickness is unknown, it is thought to be a conflict between the brain receiving information from the nerves of the inner ear, eyes, joints, and muscles. As a result, one feels sick in the stomach and their body produces cold sweat. After this, one experiences extreme tiredness, and nausea, and often feels like vomiting.

Tips To Avoid Motion Sickness

To avoid motion sickness, sit in the front seat of a car or a bus. Keep yourself busy with something during the journey. If you are in a boat, sit in the middle. And if you are on a train, sit with your face towards the direction that the train is moving in. Moreover, avoid eating heavy food and do not keep your stomach empty either. A light and healthy diet is the best way to avoid vomiting while travelling.

Medicines To Treat Nausea And Vomiting:

According to Dr Atul Kakkar, Co-Chairman, Department of Internal Medicine, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, if someone suffers from motion sickness, then antihistamine tablets are the best medicines for them. There are several antihistamine tablets available in the market, but choosing carefully between them is necessary due to their side effects.

Therefore, it is important to get a doctor’s prescription before trying to buy the medicine yourself. Some doctors also recommend dimenhydrinate (Dramamine) or diphenhydramine (Benadryl) tablets. However, be careful not to take these medicines without consulting with your doctor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here