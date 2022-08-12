What are the Consequences of Blaming Others in a Relationship? How to Solve the Issue

It is very easy to find faults in our partners and not look for mistakes within ourselves. Every person is full of flaws and it’s primarily a reason people defend themselves. Thus, they place the blame for a particular situation on their partners. Psychologist Lucille Shackleton shared the consequences and solutions associated with the blame game in relationships.

Consequences:

According to Lucille, when we place blame on someone, they become emotionally unavailable. They tend to get upset or defensive about their actions.

Lucille said that once these situations arrive, partners slowly stop prioritising relationships. At this point, it gets difficult to have a productive relationship with them.

The job keeps getting tougher when there is no communication in a relationship. Partners develop a feeling of insult whenever you try to initiate a conversation with them.

How to stop these problems:

Rather than blaming the other person, people should try to understand their perspective. This will give space for a fruitful conversation which will lessen the disputes.

We should accept responsibility for our part in the problem. This will encourage the partner to accept their mistakes too. To solve a dispute, it is better to do it by giving an example.

You should not feel discouraged about setting boundaries in a relationship. Irrespective of the intimacy quotient in a relationship, there should be space for privacy as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucille Shackleton 🏳️‍🌈 (@centredselftherapy)



There can be situations where partners are blaming you for no reason. At this point, instead of getting triggered, calming yourself is the best solution. Resolving disputes with an angry partner through an aggressive demeanour will be a futile exercise. We can better manage the temper of our partner if we are in a relaxed mood ourselves.

If you find that some arguments cannot be solved, it is of no use to extend them further. Keep in mind that there is no winner in arguments.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here