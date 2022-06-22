What are the Different Types of Headaches? Causes, Treatment and Triggers

Headaches are a common condition that many of us have already faced several times in our day-to-day routine. It is a throbbing, uncomfortable and constant pain in the head or face. The World Health Organisation includes headaches among the top 10 causes of disability, in women headache is among the top 5 with an impact similar to arthritis and diabetes and worse than asthma.

There are different types of headaches:

Tension headache

Cluster headache

Migraine headache

Hemicrania continua

Ice pick headache

Thunderclap headache

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 95% of the general population have experienced headaches at some stage in their life with the one-year prevalence of nearly one in two adults.

Headaches begin in the nerves of the muscles and blood vessels that surround your head and face. The muscles or blood vessels swell or tighten stimulating the surrounding nerves or putting pressure on them, thus causing headaches. Migraines, on the other hand, happen to people whose nervous system is more sensitive. WHO says Migraine affects at least 1 adult in every 7 in the world. Triggers leading up-to headaches and migraines can be anything from alcohol consumption to depression to bad posture etc.

What commonly triggers headaches?

Hormonal changes in women

Stress

Sleep changes

Poor posture

Bright Lights

Loud music

Reportedly, most youngsters, when they reach high school are already suffering from headaches.

Headache with fever or pain that does not let you peacefully sleep at night should get medical care as soon as possible. Your doctor can help you with treatment on you have identified your triggers. Stress management can also assist you in dealing with the trigger more effectively.

Is it possible to get rid of headaches?

Headaches can be relieved by treating health disorders that cause them, however, there is no proper cure for primary headaches but there are various effective treatments that might assist you in managing your symptoms.

