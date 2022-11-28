What Are The Side-Effects And Symptoms Of Consuming Antibiotics

Antibiotics are powerful drugs prescribed by health practitioners to treat infections caused by harmful bacteria. They not only cure the infection but also stop the bacteria from multiplying inside the body. However, like all drugs, antibiotics do have side effects too. While not many side effects are life-threatening, in rare cases, they may lead to major complications that require immediate medical attention. Hence, it is important to only consume antibiotics under the observation of experts. Here’s everything that you need to know about the common side effects and some of the serious side effects of consuming antibiotics.

Common side-effects of antibiotics

Stomach issues: Many antibiotics can have an acidic reaction inside the stomach or even lead to gastrointestinal effects in the gut. The symptoms can lead to diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and more. Photosensitivity: An allergic reaction to consuming antibiotics is observed to be photosensitivity which leads to the body becoming sensitive to light. A common symptom of this allergy can make one’s skin more prone to sunburn or make the light appear brighter in the eyes. Vaginal infection: According to Healthline, antibiotics reduce the production of helpful bacteria namely lactobacillus in the vagina. The good bacteria reduce the risk of fungal infection in the groin area, however, when the natural balance is tipped off it can result in yeast infection. Vaginal itching, soreness, redness, rash, and swelling in the vagina, are some of the common symptoms that women may experience. Discoloured teeth: The portal suggests there are certain kinds of antibiotics that can damage a permanent tooth.

Serious side-effects of antibiotics

Serious allergies: While some allergic reactions can be mild, others might require immediate medical intervention. Serious allergies may lead to symptoms including hives, swelling of the throat and tongue, trouble breathing, and more. Blood reactions: Several antibiotics can make changes to one’s blood like decreasing white blood cells leading to increased infections. Meanwhile, low platelets can lead to slower blood clotting, bleeding from gums, and more. Cardiac issues: In the long-term effects, developing cardiac problems is a rare possibility but it does exist. Some antibiotics can result in producing irregular heartbeat, low blood pressure, and more. Tendonitis: Tendons present in the body are thick chords that attach the bones to muscles. In rare cases, antibiotics can lead to tendon rupture.

