What Are the Side-effects of COVID-19 Vaccines? Can we take one dose of Covaxin and another dose of Covishield? All FAQs Answered

The government has already started the vaccination campaign for adults from May 1 onwards. India is currently witnessing an implacable surge in COVID-19 transmission across the country. The country has been reporting nearly 3 lakh Covid positive cases on a daily normal average, hence it’s very important for all to get vaccinated. People should get vaccinated as soon as they can, say experts. However, there are certain misconceptions among people about the vaccination and its side effects. Hence we have answered some frequently asked questions about COVID vaccination.

What are the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines? Are there any precautions that one should take after getting vaccinated?

The common side effects that are being observed post Covid vaccination are headache, body aches, mild fever, inoculation pain or stiffness in the arm, and dizziness. However, one need not panic and take proper rest for a day or two.

Can a person suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 infection be vaccinated?

A person who is currently being confirmed or suspected of a COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of transmitting the virus at the vaccination site. Hence it is advisable to defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

How many doses of the vaccine should be taken and at what interval?

One should complete the two doses of vaccine at an interval of 28 days to prevent oneself from this disease and also to curb the spread of this disease.

Out of the multiple vaccines available which one should I choose? Can I take both the Covishield and Covaxin?

All the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe. However, one must ensure to complete the entire schedule of vaccination by only one type of vaccine to develop immunity.

If someone tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the first dose of the vaccine, how long should he/she wait for the second dose? Or will he/she has to take both doses again?

In this case, one must wait for at least four weeks after being recovered from COVID symptoms to take the next dose of the vaccine. No, there is no need to take both doses again.

Can children take the shorts too?

The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. Eligible candidates could get in line for those shots once availability opens up. Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and expect to release the data over the summer.

