Over one crore people in 2020 died because of cancer, the World Health Organization. If you look at these figures, 1 out of every 6 deaths is due to cancer. However, in most cases of cancer, a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are responsible. If the signs of cancer are detected at an early stage, then it can be easily treated. Throat cancer is such a disease whose symptoms start emerging way before. Cigarettes, alcohol, tobacco, etc. are mainly responsible for throat cancer.

Based on some signs and symptoms such as pain in the ear, swelling in the neck or difficulty in swallowing, throat cancer can be identified at the beginning itself. If a person becomes alert to these symptoms and consults a doctor on time, then throat cancer can be easily treated.

Types of Throat Cancer

Before knowing the symptoms of throat cancer, it is necessary to know the type of throat cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, 6 types of cancer can develop in the throat.

Nasopharyngeal Cancer - It starts from the nostrils and reaches the throat.

Oropharyngeal Cancer - It starts from the mouth. Cancer tonsils are a part of this.

Hypopharyngeal Cancer - It begins from the lower part of the throat which is above the food pipe i.e. oesophagus.

Glottic Cancer - It starts from the vocal cord.

Supraglottic Cancer - It starts from the upper part of the larynx such as the base of the tongue.

Subglottic Cancer - It starts from the bottom of the larynx.

Symptoms of Throat Cancer

Phlegm - If phlegm remains in the throat for a long time then it may cause throat cancer. So if you find this symptom does not ignore it.

Change in voice - If you feel heaviness in your voice or some changes in your voice, then it can be an early sign of throat cancer. If this change in voice is not cured within two weeks, then you should immediately consult a doctor.

Difficulty in swallowing - When there is difficulty in swallowing food, it feels like food is stuck in the throat, one should immediately consult a doctor as this could be a sign of cancer.

Weight loss - One of the main symptoms of cancer is weight loss. Therefore, if there is a sudden decrease in weight without any reason, then you must immediately go for a health checkup and consult your doctor.

Pain in ears - If there is continuous pain in the ear and this pain does not go away, then it can be a sign of throat cancer.

Swelling in the neck - If there is swelling below the neck and it is not getting cured even after the treatment, then it can be the cause of throat cancer.

