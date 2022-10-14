What Are The Signs of Kidney Disease? Here's How You Can Keep Them Healthy

Our kidneys perform essential functions to keep the body healthy. These two small, bean-shaped organs filter toxins from the blood, balance mineral levels in the body, and help regulate blood pressure. In order to keep the kidneys healthy, one must stay hydrated and adopt a balanced diet. As they deal with toxins, it is important to monitor the health of your kidneys. There are a few signs one should look for to find out if their kidneys are unhealthy, which are:

· You feel tired and have lower energy levels

· Trouble sleeping

· Dry and itchy skin

· The feeling of urination accompanied by swelling and irritation

· Look for the signs in urine like blood

· Puffy eyes

· Swollen ankles and feet

· Muscles cramping and poor appetite

Top showsha video

Therefore, it is crucial to detox at regular intervals. Dominantly, the process is carried out by fluids present in the body but consuming specific foods may aid to remove toxins and promote better kidney health. For instance, your food plan should include smoothies, juices, teas, and herbs, to name a few, to detoxify the body and improve overall gut health.

A lot of people switch to a detox diet once in a while to flush out toxins from their bodies. However, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, there is little evidence that these detox diets can help one get rid of toxins in the body. They say, “there isn’t any convincing evidence that detox or cleansing programs actually remove toxins from your body or improve your health.”

So, making a few healthy changes in your diet can do the trick. Juicy fruits like grapes, peanuts, berries and strawberries have the ability to naturally relieve inflammation in the kidneys. These fruits can also prevent polycystic kidney disease.

Fruits containing citrus acids like lemon, orange, and watermelon prevent the formation of stones. They also inhibit the growth of calcium crystals. Kidney health highly depends upon the intake of calcium. Calcium is essential to stop the accumulation of oxalic acid. Adding soya milk and almond milk to your diet can also help keep kidney diseases at bay. Apart from them, foods like fish, spinach, cabbage, eggs, and onions also act as kidney cleansers.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here