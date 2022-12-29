What are the Symptoms of Abdominal Migraine? How to Get Rid of Them

Episodes of moderate to severe abdominal (belly) pain lasting one to 72 hours are a symptom of abdominal migraine. Although it doesn’t result in headache discomfort, the disorder is related to migraine headaches. Abdominal migraines are most commonly experienced by children. They often happen as a reaction to the same triggers as migraine headaches. Abdominal migraines are most commonly experienced by children and symptoms include severe cramps and even vomiting.

The reason abdominal migraine occurs is still uncertain. One explanation for this is that variations in the concentrations of two bodily substances, histamine and serotonin, are to blame. According to experts, feeling upset or anxious might have an impact. Some people may experience stomach migraines as a result of eating certain foods, such as chocolate and processed meats that contain monosodium glutamate. Increasing air intake can make this issue worse. Bloating and difficulty eating may result from this.

Since children have difficulty distinguishing between an abdominal migraine and common stomachaches, the stomach flu, or other stomach issues, diagnosing them can be challenging. Lack of knowledge about abdominal migraine hinders treatment. However, doctors can treat it similarly to other migraines.

Unless the symptoms are extremely severe, doctors often do not advise taking medications. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen can be taken to stop these episodes. Doctors may advise triptans like rizatriptan for children above the age of five if this doesn’t work. Additionally, the nasal forms of Zolmitriptan and Sumatriptan may be administered.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

