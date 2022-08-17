What Causes Anger? Psychotherapist Lists Common Triggers

The emotions which we experience have been refined through the course of human history and are essential for human survival. Anger is also one of the several basic emotions that humans experience and is as elemental as happiness, sadness, anxiety or disgust.

It has always been branded as a bad or negative sentiment, but Psychotherapist Emily H. Sanders said that it is simply a feeling that provides data just like other feelings do. She addressed the anger issues and spoke about the common triggers which lead to this feeling.

Through an Instagram post, the psychotherapist explained that anger is a signal which tells us that we need something. However, how we express or manage our anger might put us in a tough spot.

Therefore, it becomes important to pay attention to what triggers our anger and tune in to our needs.

The health expert poses a few questions which you should ask yourself when you are angry. First of all, ask yourself what has set off your anger. Then try to decipher what were the other experiences which contributed to this feeling. There could be other primary vulnerable feelings existing under your anger.

Ask yourself about those. Finally, try to understand what will make you feel better and what ways could be helpful or harmful to you.

She further listed out ten common things which could trigger anger in a person.

Feeling misunderstood is a common cause of anger. When a person fails to understand what we are trying to communicate, it can lead to frustration.

Being interrupted while we are trying to communicate something important is another common reason for anger.

Often, we find ourselves confused and anxious about some issue. This can also lead to us being angry.

We are sure to feel angry when we experience injustice. The wrong could be done either to us or our close ones.

People don’t like to be told to “calm down”. Being told to do so doesn’t calm one down but rather triggers anger.

Each individual deserves respect. Therefore, feeling disrespected can also cause a person to get angry.

Being wrongfully accused for something we have not done can make us feel terrible and is a common reason for anger in many people.

We like to plan things out for our life. Be it on a short-term or a long-term basis, things not going as planned can lead us to get angry.

Not being good at something makes us feel angry, especially when that thing is something we have aspired to do for a long time.

Nobody would like to know that they have been used or have been taken advantage of. This realization can also easily trigger anger.

