What Causes Belly Button Infection? Home Remedies to Cure it

The belly button plays an important role in the lives of each individual but especially for pregnant women as the umbilical cord was once attached to this. This cord helps transfer essential vitamins, minerals, or nutrients from the mother to the baby. It is important that the mother or any individual maintain the hygiene of the navel.

Infection in the belly button is quite common but, what are the causes?

Lack of cleanliness

Due to abdominal surgery, the fear of infection remains

Being excessively obese

Residues of cosmetic products

Sebaceous Cysts

Fungal or diabetes infections

Touching the belly button frequently

A wound or injury near the belly button

Type of fabric

Symptoms

Pain and bleeding in the belly button

Inflammation and swelling of the belly button

Itching or tingling sensation in the belly button

Greenish, yellowish, or brownish discharge from the belly button

Home remedies to cure belly button infection:

Coconut Oil– You can apply coconut oil to the belly button. Coconut oil has a natural tendency to cure swelling. It can even fight the bacteria, only if the infection has started to affect you. Make sure to clean your fingers and every night apply the coconut oil to your navel.

Salt Water– Salt water is really good and can easily cure itching and swelling around the navel region. It even protects the further growth of the bacteria on the navel. It can help to control the moisture present in the navel region.

Tea Tree Oil– This oil has antifungal and anti-bacterial properties. Just applying a few drops of tea tree oil will kill the microbes. Tea tree oil can be a great saviour for itching, swelling, and pain in the navel.

Peppermint Essential Oil– Apply peppermint essential oil and coconut oil mixture in the navel region. This mixture has antiseptic properties and hence can pause the growth of bacteria.

