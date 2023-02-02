What Causes Low Sperm Count In Indian Males? How Can It Be Treated?

India is seeing a similar lowering sperm count trend that has been observed across the globe. This low sperm count, or Oligospermia, can be caused by medical conditions or because of the sedentary lifestyle that is widespread in our day. Oligospermia can cause difficulty in infertility and difficulties in conceiving, as well as cause psychological distress and adversely impact one’s quality of life. It is essential to control risk factors that lead to the condition and understand the treatment options available.

Causes

Smoking, consuming alcohol and drugs, improper diet and lack of exercise causing obesity, and stress, are some lifestyle factors associated with a low sperm count. Studies have found that men who smoke cigarettes can have a lower sperm count than those who do not. Excessive drinking and use of substances such as anabolic steroids and cocaine could lead to the condition, too.

Stress, a major health concern in recent times, can lead to lifestyle and routine changes. It could cause sudden weight changes and disrupt sleep and fertility cycles as well.

Several other medical conditions such as sexually transmitted infections, frequent use of medications such as antibiotics, and hormonal imbalances could lower sperm count. Varicocele– the enlargement of veins around the scrotum region– can disrupt proper blood flow to the testes and lower testosterone production. Retrograde ejaculation or a state where semen enters the bladder instead of leaving from the tip of the penis can cause Oligospermia, too.

Prevention And Treatment

In most cases, it is possible to prevent and even treat Oligospermia with some lifestyle changes. This would require one to limit alcohol consumption, quit smoking and drug use, make a shift to a healthy diet and exercise routine, reduce stress, and limit scrotum exposure to warm objects.

Other treatment options for a lowered sperm count can vary based on cases. While some people might need surgery or hormone treatment, others will be able treat the condition with a round of medications. It is important to consult a doctor and find out the best course of action.

