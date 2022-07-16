What causes Male Pattern Baldness? Here's what experts have to say

Androgenic alopecia or male pattern baldness is one of the most prevalent types of hair loss in men. It happens when hair is lost uniformly and the frontal hairline recedes which leads to baldness. Research conducted by the National Library of Medicine revealed that more than 50 per cent of all men over the age of 50 are affected by male pattern baldness.

Usually, males begin to lose hair between the age of 20 and 25, in some cases, they are nearly bald by their early twenties. Genetics is typically brought up when discussing this issue, but there are many other contributing factors. It has been found that sex hormones known as androgens have also been linked to male pattern baldness. The androgens serve a variety of purposes, one of which is controlling hair growth.

Speaking on the subject with the Hindustan Times, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Medanta Gurgaon, Dr. Shivaani Yadav indicated that Androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is caused by a lot of reasons, with androgen ‘dihydrotestosterone’ acting as the main culprit. She further said that higher amounts of this androgen in hair follicles cause a shorter cycle of hair growth, which leads to shorter, thinner hair and eventually results in baldness. Inadequate nutrition and stress can also contribute to hair loss.

The majority of causes of androgenic alopecia include:

Age is a common factor

Genetic or hereditary components

A poor diet and loss of key nutrients

Worry and strain on the mind

Autoimmune disorders or persistent illnesses

Environmental elements like dust and pollution

Dr Shivaani also added that there is evidence of AGA linked to certain medical conditions such as coronary heart disease, prostate enlargement and disorders of insulin resistance in men.

