What Dating Will Look Like in 2021? Indian Millennials Answer

While 2020 has been an unprecedented year, when it comes to love and relationships there is definitely a silver lining with more and more dating Indian millennials choosing love over compromise and wanting to form emotional connections by investing more time on dating apps.

International dating app OkCupid spoke with single Indian millennials about what love means to them. Responses gathered suggest that dating Indian millennials are progressive and individualistic when it comes to their idea of love which is not affected by Bollywood or societal stereotypes that they have grown up with. They know what they want and are not willing to settle for less. From romantic dates to sharing memes to food, farts and fairytales, every person is seeking a different kind of love and that uniqueness is valid, accepted and deserves to be celebrated.

Below are some of the insights that predict what dating will look like in 2021:

Millennials truly believe in the serendipity of finding love online!

When asked, ‘Could you fall in love with someone you have only talked to online?’, a large number of dating millennials gave a resounding yay with 61% men and 57% women saying yes to being open to falling in love with someone they meet online.

ILY is not a forbidden word, even if they have never met or only met online

When asked, ‘Would you say “I love you” to someone you’ve never met in person?’, 68% men and 66% women said that they are open to saying the three magical words to someone whom they’ve not met in person, if it feels right.

Millennials vote Love > Sex, espcially women

When asked, What rules over millennials and their relationships, love or sex?’, majority of daters choose to have and building an emotional connection over a physical one. Regardless of future plans, when it comes to choosing between love or sex, majority of men (66%) and a staggering number of women (86%) said YES!

Love is for them, by them

When asked, ‘Would you take your parent’s advice on matters of love?’, 75% men and 62% women emphatically chose no. When it comes to matters of love, parent’s advice is not important and it’s a decision they want to take on their own.

Loneliness no bar!

When asked ‘Are you willing to get into a relationship just out of loneliness?’, 79% men and 62% women revealed that they would rather be lonely than date just anybody to fill a gap. They definitely are not willing to date anyone out of sheer loneliness, despite these unprecedented times.

Men are romantics at heart!

When asked ‘ Is Love at first sight, sweet or cringey?’, as opposed to contrary belief, 68% men said that they find it extremely sweet, and secretly hope for their date to reveal that they’re falling in love on the first date. Clearly, romance isn't dead and people do fall in love at first sight serendipitously.

Bye-Bye traditional and stereotyped gender roles

When it comes to the kind of relationship they want, 72% believe that traditional gender roles, such as men being default heads of households and not househusbands, or women taking care of chores and children or changing their names, have no place in their lives now. Phew, such a relief to break free from age-old societal shackles.

A big YAY to equal parenting!

An overwhelming majority (93%) of women in the OkCupid community believe that the responsibility of running a home and raising children should be split equally between partners. What’s heartening, however, is that a majority of male users felt the same way too, with 88% affirming this view.

Live-in relationships taboo no more

When asked ‘Would you consider moving in with your partner before marriage?’, 79% of men and 53% of women said that they would consider moving in with a significant other, even if they haven't discussed marriage yet. Clearly, most millennials have evolving expectations from marriage and relationships unlike their parents.

Love and marriage are mutually exclusive concepts

When asked ‘If marriage is a necessity for love’, 68% said that they don’t even believe marriage is mandatory for two people to be in love and live happily together.