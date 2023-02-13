Madhuri Dixit’s character Pooja in “Dil To Pagal Hai" taught several important lessons about self-love on Valentine’s Day. Remember the scene, where she is in a store that is laced with all Valentine’s day red décor. Full blown cards, balloons and confetti surrounds a young and vivacious Pooja who is picking up stuff and putting them in her basket to the amazement of her friend, Shivani Vazir. Upon enquiry, it is revealed that today is Valentine’s day and Pooja is buying stuff for herself as she loves herself the most. The friend finds this concept a bit skewed but knowing that Pooja is a die-hard romantic plays along.

For the unversed, self-love refers to the practice of being kind, compassionate, and accepting towards oneself. It involves treating oneself with dignity, respect, and care, just as one would treat a loved one. It’s about recognizing one’s own worth and value, and taking care of one’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

A critical component of personal growth and healthy relationships with others. When individuals have a strong sense of self-love, they are less likely to experience feelings of insecurity, low self-esteem, and self-doubt. They are better able to set boundaries, communicate effectively, and make decisions that are in their best interests.

Self-love can be cultivated through a variety of practices, such as mindfulness, affirmations, and self-care activities. It also involves learning to identify and challenge negative self-talk, and replacing it with positive, supportive thoughts.

Ultimately, self-love is about recognizing that one is deserving of love, care, and happiness, and taking steps to make sure that those needs are met. When individuals have a strong sense of self-love, they are better able to lead fulfilling and meaningful lives. Let’s understand Madhuri Dixit’s character and her journey towards self-love.

Embracing your own identity: In one scene, Pooja proudly performs a solo dance on stage, embracing her individuality and talent. This scene emphasizes the importance of self-love, which starts with embracing and accepting ourselves just the way we are. Believing in yourself: In another scene, Pooja is encouraged by her dance teacher to audition for a dance competition, despite being told by others that she is not good enough. Pooja’s confidence and belief in herself is a testament to the power of self-love, which requires us to trust and have faith in our abilities. Pursuing your dreams: Throughout the movie, Pooja works tirelessly to become a successful dancer, pursuing her passion with determination and resilience. This scene is a reminder of the importance of pursuing our dreams and what we truly love, which can be a powerful form of self-love. Being confident: In one scene, Pooja confronts her rival who tries to bring her down, and Pooja stands her ground with confidence and grace. This scene highlights the importance of being confident in ourselves and our abilities, and not letting other people’s negativity affect us.

These scenes from “Dil To Pagal Hai" illustrate the importance of self-love and self-acceptance, and how these qualities can help us to pursue our passions, believe in ourselves, and live a fulfilling life.

