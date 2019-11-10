What Drove Phoebe Waller-Bridge to 'Edge of Depression'
Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series Fleabag because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school,
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series awards for 'Fleabag' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2019. (REUTERS/Monica Almeida)
Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she was "teetering on the edge of a depression" amid a pressure to conform beauty standards. In an interview to BBC, the 34-year-old shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series Fleabag because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and she felt under pressure to become the "ideal version of a woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"It really got under my skin. (There was) this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect. I felt so angry about it because I didn't feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable."
Phoebe has co-written the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, and actor Daniel Craig praised her, saying "she'll bring something new and fresh to the money-spinning franchise".
Craig had said, "I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag', and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice. It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board."
