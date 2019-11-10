What Drove Phoebe Waller-Bridge to 'Edge of Depression'

Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she was "teetering on the edge of a depression" amid a pressure to conform beauty standards. In an interview to BBC, the 34-year-old shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series Fleabag because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and she felt under pressure to become the "ideal version of a woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It really got under my skin. (There was) this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect. I felt so angry about it because I didn't feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable."

Phoebe has co-written the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, and actor Daniel Craig praised her, saying "she'll bring something new and fresh to the money-spinning franchise".

Craig had said, "I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag', and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice. It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.