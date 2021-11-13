What Effects Does Air Pollution Have on the Eyes?

Toxic air is on the rise in Delhi and the neighbouring areas, and if experts are to be believed, the air we all breathe is loaded with poisonous chemicals and hazardous particles. According to certain pollution studies, the air quality in the NCR is as terrible as smoking forty cigarettes per day.

Air pollution has been shown to have a harmful influence on almost all of our organs, including lungs, heart, and bones. Long-term air pollution exposure is also destroying eye health and eyesight in general. Air pollution can cause dry eye condition, watering and burning sensations, impaired vision, and even glaucoma if contacted on a regular basis, and the consequences can be irreversible.

Pollutants in the environment can also develop chemical conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the lining, which is a thin transparent layer of connective tissue that borders the inner side of the eyelids and covers the white area of the eye. Treatment includes cautious saline flushing of the eyes and, in certain cases, topical steroids.

There are several actions that may be taken to reduce the risk. Let’s have a look at what they are:

The golden guideline, of course, is to avoid being exposed to dangerous toxins. On days when there is a general health warning, please stay home, especially in the early morning when pollution levels are at their highest. If you are unable to prevent exposure to the environment and must go outside, use protective spectacles to reduce your exposure to pollution-causing substances.

Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes. Stay hydrated since it will help with tear development. It becomes critical when environmental variables such as pollution increase your chances of experiencing dry eyes and eye discomfort. Drinking eight to ten glasses of water every day is an excellent idea. Consume a diet high in Omega 3 fatty acids, such as green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, almonds, walnuts, berries, and fish, which are particularly beneficial to the eyes. When going outside, use sunglasses. Also, avoid rubbing your eyes when feeling irritated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.