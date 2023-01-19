What Exactly Is Skin Boosting? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Skin changes with age. Wrinkles, pigmentation, dark circles and age-related skin issues are normal as you grow. At the same time, scratches, cuts or bumps on the skin can take longer to heal. While accepting the changes is the best thing one can do, some even take extra precautions to heal their skin with injections, for hydration and glow.

And one of the trending precautionary methods which have surfaced around is skin boosting. If you don’t know what exactly this is, scroll below. Skin boosting is a type of skincare regimen that has recently gained a lot of popularity. During this procedure, injectable boosters that can improve skin moisture, texture, and elasticity are administered to the skin.

Skin booster injections are a soft, gel-like substance called Hyaluronic Acid (HA). This material, which naturally appears in the skin, is incredibly moisturising. However, HA is lost due to a variety of factors, such as ageing, sun damage, heredity, smoking, and environmental factors, which results in dry skin. Hyaluronic acid microinjections increase the elasticity, firmness, and brightness of the skin by rehydrating it. Skin Boosters are administered utilising mesotherapy or microdroplet injection techniques. In addition to triggering the skin’s natural repair, providing skin boosters also increases skin flexibility and collagen formation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr M. Shraddha, Senior consultant dermatologist and aesthetic dermatologist, at Helios Skin & Hair Clinic, said, “A cutting-edge hyaluronic acid-based anti-ageing treatment for skin that is less elastic and drooping is Profhilo, a bio-demodulating booster. This stimulates the fibroblasts and causes them to produce collagen when injected into the dermal layer of skin, giving the skin a smooth, plump, radiant, and healthy-looking appearance. Fine lines, pores, and wrinkles are visibly reduced a few weeks after treatment. Your hands, neck, decollate, and face can all benefit from this skin rejuvenation therapy by having their hydration, texture, and luminosity enhanced.”

The expert claims that Profhilo Skin boosters provide adequate hydration, eradicate fine wrinkles, improve skin tone, and create a youthful, radiant appearance for the skin.

Skin boosters improve collagen production and skin moisture levels, which results in firmer, younger-looking skin. The fact that skin boosters can be used to treat a variety of skin conditions and skin types, as well as improve moisture, is another important advantage of these products. The face, neck, chest, and hands are the parts that are touched the most frequently. Skin Boosters, as opposed to fillers, enhance collagen and elastin,

