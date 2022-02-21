What Fruit to Eat at What Time During the Day and Their Benefits

Varieties of fruit are a storehouse of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, fibres and so on. They are the best way to keep your body active and fulfill the maximum nutritional needs of the body. Every fruit has different properties which fulfill a particular need of the body. It is important to include different fruit in our diet throughout the day. Every season brings with it new fruits such as winters are for apple while summers are full of mangoes. The spring brings with it, guava and grapes and so on. While there is no right time to eat fruits. However, many people still wonder what fruit should be eaten at what time of the day to get the maximum possible benefits. Let’s look at what fruit to eat at what time during the day.

Empty stomach in the morning

The fruit you eat empty stomach in the morning helps your stomach to clean in a better way. They relieve constipation. Therefore, it is important to have high-fibre fruit empty stomach. Some of the best fruits to eat first thing in the morning are watermelon, papayas, guavas, mangoes, pomegranates, and bananas.

Morning

Many people prefer having a bowl full of fruit in the breakfast. It is because fruit in the morning keeps us energetic throughout the day. If you are someone who loves eating fruits in breakfast then you must include different fruit on your plate. The best fruits to have in the morning include pineapple, cherry, kiwi, strawberries, and apples. Pineapple and cherry have anti-inflammatory properties which regulate your blood pressure and reduce heart diseases whereas kiwi and strawberries are very good immunity booster. Having an apple in the morning helps in reducing belly fat as it has detox agents.

Afternoon

Experts suggest eating high-sugar fruit in the middle of the day. It is because during this time our body needs a pump to raise blood sugar levels which wakes up the digestive system. Banana or Mango is a rich source of sugar and energy which will make you wake up during a tiring day.

Pre-workout

Work out needs instant energy. Therefore, it is important to have fruit that provides you with instant energy before any workout. Apples, oranges and pears are the best pre-workout fruits.

Night

If you have difficulty in sleeping then you can add fruit to your dinner. Do not consume fruits right before bed but have them a few hours before going to bed. Having fruits right before sleeping increases the blood sugar while having fruits a few hours before makes you relax and promotes good sleep. Pineapples, Avocados, Kiwi are some fruits that are best suitable for nighttime.

