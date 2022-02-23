What Happens if You do not Have Sex for a While, Myths Versus Facts

Lack of sex education can be blamed for several myths that revolve around sex. With another year that is being largely controlled by the pandemic and its aftereffects, intimacy and sexual activities may have hit a speed breaker. However, this should not lead you to conjecture that having no sex life will harm your future sexual encounters.

Let’s bust some myths on this subject:

Reappearance of hymen

It is believed that not having sex for a long time may also cause the hymen to re-appear. However, that is completely false. Speaking to Self, sexologist Dr Jess said, “If it feels as though your vagina is tighter after you’ve taken a hiatus from sex, it may be more related to tension or a lack of comfort/arousal. If you’re a little nervous diving back in, take your time, use lube, and wait until your arousal levels are high before sliding anything inside.”

Ultimately, it all boils down to consent, comfort, and confidence

Lower libido

It is also believed that not having sex for a long time can result in low libido, but if you are in a relationship, you must communicate your wants and needs to your partner. Low sex drives are normal, it is normal for sex drives to shift over the course of your life. It’s normal to be asexual.

In a hypersexual world, many of you may be feeling left out or even ashamed for not having sex for a long time. However, it is not about having sex but having sex that feels comfortable and safe that should matter.

Physiological effects

Having regular sex can result in certain health benefits, including improved immune system function, reduced blood pressure, lower stress levels, and less risk of cardiovascular events. But these things can be achieved with alternative options like specific diets and work out routines.

Mental health

Low sex drive could be a problem if it is affecting your mental health. If you are worried about your low or lacking sex drive because it is causing you personal distress, then it is something to be concerned about because it is making you unhappy. For women who have sex after a long time, anxiety can play a crucial role. It is common for women to complain of painful sex once they start again. Make sure your partner engages in foreplay before having sex, which will help loosen you up.

Dryness in vagina

It is true that lack of sexual stimulation causes a drop in natural lubrication in the vagina. Hence, women are advised to use lubricants if they are having sex after a long time.

