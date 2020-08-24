What If Jim Sarbh Gave You Keys to His House for a Week!

Conversations, teas, ideas, friends, brainstorming, hours of pooling data and one eureka moment later, Diva Dhawan, Ritika Kothari and Jim Sarbh came up with a plan to seamlessly sync it all together to curate something that would be one of its kind in India.

Created by Diva Dhawan and produced by House of Ritika, The Design Diva Show is essentially a space makeover show which focuses in taking its viewers through the story of how a beautiful home comes into being.

“We want to focus on covering space makeover journeys of individuals who have flexible schedules, are easy to mobilise with and those who can give us the creative freedom that our combined experiences can rightfully demand,” says Ritika.

With the details for Jim Sarbh’s home makeover gradually closing loops, Diva and Ritika were now officially on board to shoot their first episode of the series with Jim’s indoor jungle paradise.

Anjali Mody was roped in as the design lead while Istituto Marangoni Mumbai stepped in as a talent supporting partner.

In line with the aesthetic, furniture and rugs were sourced from Josmo Studio whilst cushions and curtains came from Ode and Cleo Furnishings. Décor accessories came from DecorKart, and Portego India brought on board the linen.

“We filled Jim’s home with close to a hundred plants", Ritika quips when asked about the craziest thing she'd had to do during the stint.

"Day 1 of the shoot was reserved to get the raw footage of the before version of the home while day 2 of the shoot was reserved for the actual assembling,” shares Ritika.

Day 3 was the final big reveal day with Jim, who had been away on shooting for a week and had absolutely no clue that a green paradise awaited him back home.

Take a look at the video to see how he reacted:

(Author Nikita M is Mumbai-based lifestyle writer)