What Indian Fashion Gurus Have To Say About Paris Fashion Week

Paris, also dubbed the fashion capital, is the epitome of art, fashion, and rich culture. With Eiffel Tower accentuating its beauty, the city lures visitors and designers with its magnificent architecture, art, and cuisine. From quaint cobbled lanes to cosy little bistros, the ‘City of Light’ never fails to enchant and charm spectators. Now, in a recent interaction with HT Lifestyle, ace Indian fashion designers candidly spoke about what the city has taught them and how they tend to inculcate its magic in some of their work.

Gaurav Gupta

Be it Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Aishwarya Rai, or Sara Ali Khan, Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s creations have been floored on prestigious national and international red carpets including Oscars. For Gupta, Paris is all about extremes. Reportedly, he attended shows of famous designers during the Paris Fashion week when he was studying in France. When in the city, he loves to attend underground parties, goes shopping at Kiliwatch Kith to buy some funky streetwear, and also visit vintage markets and thrift stores. “I would love to include extreme art in my designs and make it extremely conceptual— that’s what Paris is all about and that’s what I plan to do for my upcoming collection,” he told the portal. He also posted about his Paris Haute Couture debut and wrote, “For our first showcase on the official calendar at Paris Haute Couture Week, I wanted to delve deeper into our mindscape to come up with a concept which is subliminal in thought and original in form."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Vaishali Shadangule

When thinking of Paris, its Eiffel Tower first comes to Vaishali Shandangule’s mind. The structure of the romantic tower reminds her of cording silhouettes and how their geometrical flow can be evolved sartorially. For her, the city is a huge learning experience, “Paris is the excellence of Couture and the maximum test for a designer,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Shadangule (@vaishalishadangule)

Rahul Mishra

Designer Rahul Mishra highlighted his longest affair with the city as he has been displaying his work at the Paris shows ever since 2014. Calling it enchanting, Mishra explained that the city is made of keen craftsmanship that allows one to explore something new every time they visit.

