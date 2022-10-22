What Is A Keto Diet? Try These 5 Keto-Friendly Dishes For Weight Loss

The keto diet has become the trend for all health-conscious and fitness enthusiasts in recent years due to its numerous benefits. If you are wondering what all the hype is about, here’s the reason – it’s a low-carb diet, which helps in reducing weight. A ketogenic diet or keto diet includes very low carbohydrate and high-fat food items. In this diet, the carbs get replaced by the fat, and the body efficiently burns the fat. The diet is known to control blood sugar and insulin levels.

Following a ketogenic diet will help you enter ketosis, a metabolic state in which the body burns fat for energy in the absence of enough carbohydrates. This occurs when you consume fewer carbs, which limits the sugar supply in the body.

Foods that you can eat during the keto diet are-

· Red meat, chicken, turkey, ham

· Fishes like Tuna and Salmon

· Eggs

· Butter and heavy cream, unprocessed cheese like cheddar, mozzarella and goat cheese

· Nuts and seeds including walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds.

· Oils like Olive and avocado oil

· Green vegetables, peppers, onions and tomatoes

Try these Indian dishes for your keto diet:

1. Tandoori Fish Tikka

Fish is ideal for a keto diet. You can make tandoori fish tikka for a light and healthy meal. Marinate our fish with the required spices, yoghurt, salt and pepper and then grill it in the oven or on the stove.

2. Sarson ka Saag

Green vegetables should be included in the keto diet. Sarson ka Saag, also known as Sarson da Saag, has all the goodness of spinach, mustard leaves, and ghee. It’s a popular winter food and has low carbs. The addition of ghee will enhance the flavour and add nutrition.

3. Palak Paneer

Palak or spinach is full of iron while paneer is rich in proteins. The addition of some heavy cream to the recipe also enhances fat in this keto-friendly dish.

4. Chicken Salad

A combination of proteins and good fats is a healthy and delicious chicken salad. Add some pieces of chicken, tomatoes, feta cheese, lettuce, bell peppers and olives together. Make a dressing of olive oil and mayonnaise, salt and black pepper powder. Mix all the ingredients together and your Chicken Salad is ready.

5. Egg Omelette with Veggies

Eggs are full of proteins and are filling. Omelette is an excellent keto-friendly dish to help you lose weight. Add some basil, spinach, bell pepper and tomatoes to your regular omelette to upgrade the nutritional value of the recipe.

