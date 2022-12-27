What Is a Trauma Bond Relationship? Look Out For These 5 Signs If You Are In One

A trauma bond gives rise to an unhealthy and toxic relationship, which is often full of pain, mental harassment and abuse. Such relationships can suffocate you. This may occur not only in romantic relationships but with your family members and friends as well. Trauma bonds are usually formed when one person repeatedly hurts the other.

But due to the emotional attachment, the victim is not able to leave the person, who continuously hurts them. They want to be with the same person, forgetting their mistakes time and again. For our mental well-being, it is extremely important to recognise the signs of a trauma bond. Today, let us share the top 5 signs of a trauma bond.

You feel insecure without them: Missing your family member or your partner excessively when they are not around is not at all good for any relationship. Becoming dependent on them is not healthy, because such excessive attachment will prevent you from building new bonds with others.

Ignoring misbehaviour: While you are in a trauma bond, you start ignoring that person’s misbehaviour towards you. Instead of understanding the seriousness of the problem and raising your voice against it, you ignore their wrong attitude. Because of this, the person who behaves wrongly gets more power.

Low self-esteem: Victims often remain in trauma bonds because they believe they deserve the abuse or they don’t even realise that they deserve better. Low self-esteem keeps people trapped in relationships where they are not treated well or understood.

Be afraid of revenge: If you are in a trauma bond, you will start fearing the consequences of your broken relationship. Victims feel that if they speak against the abuser, then they can take revenge on them or problems in their relationship might increase. But the victim should realise that by keeping silent, they are making the problem worse.

The abuser promises to change: When you raise your voice against the abuser, they promise you that they will change their behaviour the next time. But it doesn’t happen, they repeat the same mistake again and again, and you keep giving them chances. This is not at all good for any relationship.

