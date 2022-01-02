What is Activated Charcoal? Here's How it Benefits Your Skin

The rapid advancements in technology and industrial growth have powered globalization and urbanization at a frenetic pace, which has also given birth to some elements like global warming and pollution. These unnatural harmful elements, when released from factories, industries, get mixed with the air making it polluted. This air can be very harmful to your lungs and respiratory track along with your skin. There are a plethora of beauty products, claiming to rejuvenate your skin from the after-effects of dirt, sweat & pollution, however, these might or might not cause allergy or irritation on your skin.

What is the solution?

The purest form of carbon – Charcoal, which is incredible at sucking out the other unwanted forms of carbon like dirt, impurities and all sorts of grime that damage your skin’s pores.

What is activated charcoal?

Tiny particles of activated charcoal are a processed form of carbon which go inside the pores and unclog them, giving you a clean and even skin tone. Products with charcoal are usually - face scrubs, masks, face washes and soaps.

Benefits of activated charcoal?

Unclogs pores: As mentioned above, the skin pores get clogged with sebum and other secretions. Activated charcoal helps in unclogging them, which further minimizes infections and acne.

Exfoliation: Despite your skin type, regular exfoliation is key to keeping your skin healthy. The particulate matter in activated charcoal makes it ideal for scrubbing off dead skin cells, leaving you with even-toned, fresh skin.

Reducing acne and breakouts: Face cleaning (if possible on a daily basis) keeps acne and breakout problems at bay or probably there will be a lower risk of encountering acne and breakouts. There can be a number of reasons for this acne and breakouts — over-sweating, dirt mixing with an open wound or by grooming tools. Products with activated charcoal clean the skin enough to avoid frequent breakouts.

Moisture balance: Though activated charcoal is beneficial for all skin types, it actually also works in maintaining a moisture balance for your skin, even if your skin is dry. A combination of activated charcoal with another ingredient like Aloe Vera can do wonders for the skin.

Detoxifies and even skin tone: This activated charcoal helps give an even glow in the long run and it also helps in getting rid of patchy skin, or an uneven skin tone.

