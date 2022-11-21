What Is Body Contouring? Benefits And Side Effects You Should Know

What is body contouring? It is a term used for an array of procedures that remove excess fat and skin from the body, giving you the desired appearance. These surgical and non-surgical procedures help you get rid of loose skin and stubborn fat. Many people also refer to them as body sculpting. But, remember that these procedures do not give weight loss solutions. Body contouring only assists you to address stubborn fat and loose skin, which don’t respond to a careful diet and exercise regimen.

Some of the body contouring methods include liposuction, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), breast lift (mastopexy), arm lift (Brachioplasty), thigh lift (thighplasty), and butt lift.

BENEFITS OF BODY CONTOURING

Lose weight quickly and easily

Body contouring surgery can remove fat cells from areas such as the stomach or thighs where the loose skin creates a bulge. And, dieting is not of any help.

Safe technique

Every day, technology advances, and as a result, the results improve. Body contouring is a safer and more outcome-driven surgical procedure that necessitates a thorough evaluation with a board-certified plastic surgeon before proceeding with the surgery.

Painless procedure

Body contouring machines are non-invasive, hence they give you a painless experience. Contour lights and infrared LEDs deliver gentle and effective energy to the target areas. During the procedure, patients only feel warm sensations.

Lasts longer

The results of body contouring are said to last for years, provided that the patient follows a healthy diet and fitness regimen.

SIDE EFFECTS OF BODY CONTOURING

Scarring

Scarring is one of the most common side effects of body contouring procedures. Even though surgeons make every effort to minimize the visibility of these scars, Scars are unavoidable with any cosmetic procedure.

Wounds

Another possible risk associated with such procedures is that wounds may or may not heal properly. At times, the incisions may be deep and extensive, following which you may get an additional strain on sutures and stitches.

Internal bleeding

Internal bleeding is also a possible side effect for those undergoing body contouring. The treatment of internal bleeding to an extent falls in line with the treatment of seroma, a condition where fluid gets collected or builds up under the skin. Usually, the excess blood is drained. It is crucial to find the source of bleeding and may even require additional surgery.

Overexertion

Another common side effect associated with body contouring procedures is overexertion. Patients feel much lighter on their feet as they recover, and they tend to resume their regular tasks or even more strenuous activities. This may tear the sutures. Therefore, avoid any kind of strenuous activities until you get a green signal from the doctor.

