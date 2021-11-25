What is Broken Heart Syndrome? Here’s How to Prevent it

You might imagine a cartoon illustration of a broken heart with a jagged line across it when you picture a broken heart. A real-life broken heart, on the other hand, can have serious cardiac effects. Some studies even say that depression, mental health, and heart disease have all been linked. This condition is called Broken Heart Syndrome.

Broken heart syndrome is a momentary and reversible cardiac ailment characterised by symptoms that are similar to those of a cardiac arrest. BHS, unlike a heart attack, occurs when a sudden physical or mental stress triggers a fast weakening of your heart muscle.

How does unexpected stress cause heart muscle weakness?

Takotsubo syndrome is most common in those who have been subjected to a great deal of mental or physical stress. However, in certain circumstances, there is no discernible cause. Its exact cause is still a scientific mystery. Some theories claim that when you are exposed to a stressful event, your body naturally releases hormones and proteins such as adrenaline and noradrenaline to help you deal with it.

A tremendous quantity of adrenaline that is abruptly created in reaction to stress might overload the heart muscle. Excess adrenaline can restrict the tiny arteries that carry blood to the heart, resulting in a temporary reduction in blood supply to the heart. Though the effects of adrenaline on the heart during broken heart syndrome appear to be transitory and entirely reversible - the heart normally heals completely within days or weeks.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Takotsubo syndrome begins with symptoms comparable to a heart attack, such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or fainting. If you or someone you are with is experiencing these symptoms, immediately ask for assistance.

How can this be avoided?

Broken heart syndrome can reoccur, though most patients will not have a second episode. Doctors advocate long-term therapy with beta-blockers or comparable drugs that prevent stress chemicals from having a negative impact on the heart.

Recognising and handling stress in your life may also help avoid broken heart syndrome, albeit there is no evidence to support this claim at this time.

