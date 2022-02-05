What is Capgras Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

People today do not have time to eat, exercise or live a healthy life. A hectic lifestyle is one of the primary reasons behind this. Stress among individuals is also on the rise which in turn, leads to sadness or poor mental health.

While most people do not know much about mental ailments, things are changing now as people become more aware. The Capgras Syndrome is one such illness that wreaks havoc in a person’s life.

Speaking to News18, forensic psychologist Ajinkya Bhasme talked about important details related to Capgras Syndrome and mental health. He also explained the primary causes behind the disease and its symptoms.

Capgras syndrome, according to experts, is a more advanced form of schizophrenia. As per them, when schizophrenia is not treated, it develops into Capgras Syndrome.

According to Ajinkya Bhasme, it is a mental disorder in which the patient believes that one of his family members, such as a spouse or one of his parents, has been kidnapped, and that someone who looks and acts like them has come into their place.

For instance, a woman suffering from Capgras syndrome may believe that her mother has been replaced by a lady who looks and acts like her mother. She may also believe that someone is attempting to injure or kill her real mother, or she has been kidnapped.

People suffering from Capgras syndrome often leave the house in search of their family members. But according to doctors, it is just an illusion witnessed by the patients. The situation further worsens when the patient begins to believe that his or her life partner is insane.

Some of the primary symptoms of Capgras syndrome include-

- Social anxiety

- Catatonic behaviour

- Inability to speak properly

- Getting violent in some cases

Experts also claim that while there is no cure for the disorder, the patient can get some relief via music therapy and a good family environment.

