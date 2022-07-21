What is Chest Infection? Symptoms and Remedies

A chest infection is a type of respiratory infection that affects the lower part of the respiratory tract. The lower part of the respiratory system includes the windpipe, lungs and bronchi. Chest infection is caused by bacteria and viruses, making breathing difficult and increasing heartbeat.

The most common cause of chest infection is bronchitis virus and coming in contact with an infected person. It can spread rapidly in the body. The risk of chest infection is high in the elderly, children, smokers, pregnant women and obese people.

In a chest infection, the mucus trapping in the throat can cause trouble breathing. High fever along with cough can be a sign of chest infection.

Let’s take a look at the symptoms of chest infection:

Wet mucus accompanied by cough.

Wheezing in the throat while speaking.

Fever and headache.

Suffocation in the throat and trouble in breathing.

Having discomfort in the chest all the time.

Having muscle pain throughout the body.

Feeling weak and tired all the time.

Yellow and green mucus

Rapid heartbeat

Feeling confused and disoriented

Home remedies to avoid chest infection:

If you have a fever, consult a doctor and take antibacterial medicines.

Relax your body and take rest as much as you can.

OTC can use a decongestant to remove mucus from the throat.

Consume liquid as much as you can and keep yourself hydrated at all times. This will prevent forming of mucus in the throat and will make it easier to breathe.

Take an inhaler and steam two or three times a day.

Avoid lying down straight while sleeping at night. By doing this, mucus can accumulate in the chest.

To get relief from a sore throat, you can drink honey and lemon in lukewarm water.

Avoid smoking and going to smoky places.

