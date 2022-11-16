What is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease? Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a group of chronic lung diseases, which causes emphysema and bronchitis. With the arrival of winter, which leads to the rise in air pollution, it is critical to know about respiratory diseases that can have grave consequences on one’s health.

Emphysema is a lung condition that slowly destroys air sacs in the lungs, and it interferes with the outward air flow. Bronchitis, on the other hand, causes inflammation and narrowing of bronchial tubes, which causes the build-up of mucus. If left untreated, COPD can lead to a faster progression of heart problems, respiratory diseases and worsening of infections.

What are the symptoms of COPD?

It is important to know the symptoms of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in order to identify it at an early stage. COPD makes it harder for the patient to breathe. It starts with symptoms like intermittent coughing and shortness of breath. Afterwards, the symptoms become more persistent, and it becomes more and more difficult for the patient to breathe. Wheezing, excess sputum production and tightness of the chest can also be symptoms of COPD. According to Healthline, some other symptoms include:

Needing to clear your throat often, especially first thing in the morning

Occasional shortness of breath, especially after exercise

Mild but recurrent cough

As the lungs become more damaged, you might experience the following

symptoms:

Wheezing, which is a type of high-pitched noisy breathing, especially during exhalations

Shortness of breath, even after mild forms of exercise like walking up a flight of stairs

Chronic cough, with or without mucus

Chest tightness

Frequent colds, flu, or other respiratory infections

Need to clear mucus from your lungs every day

In the later stages of COPD, fatigue, swelling in feet, ankles or legs and weight loss might also become prominent.

Causes of COPD

The causes of COPD might vary from patient to patient. People who smoke are at a greater risk of COPD after 40 years of age. You can also develop COPD due to the inhalation of chemical fumes at your workplace. Long-term exposure to air pollution and dust inhalation can also be the causes of this health condition.

COPD can be diagnosed with the help of spirometry and imaging tests, such as lung X-rays or CT scans. An arterial blood gas test might also reveal that a patient suffers from COPD.

How to treat COPD?

Treating COPD is possible, which can help ease symptoms, prevent complications and generally slow the disease’s progression. Oxygen therapy, surgery and lifestyle changes can immensely help patients cope with the disease.

