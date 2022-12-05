What is Colon Cancer, The One Football Legend Pele is Suffering From?

82-year-old Pele, arguably the greatest football player of all time, is currently fighting colon cancer. Colon cancer is more common in the elderly, but it can strike anyone at any age. Colon refers to the large intestine which opens in the rectum. The majority of colon cancers begin with small polyps (small swellings). These polyps are a collection of cells and are generally non-cancerous, however, some of them can evolve into cancer over time. This cancer spreads first to the large intestine wall, then to the rectum and surrounding lymph nodes, and finally to the entire body. Since most polyps are tiny and exhibit no symptoms, doctors advise routine screening tests. Colorectal cancer occurs when colon cancer begins in the rectum.

Colon cancer: Symptoms

Consistent bowel changes, diarrhoea, constipation, or persistent difficulty passing stool.

Unnecessary weight loss.

Abdominal pain or discomfort, such as cramps, and gas.

Rectum bleeding or passing of blood through the stool.

Always have a feeling that the stomach is not clean or empty.

Weakness, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

People with colon cancer do not experience any signs at first. Symptoms appear according to the size and location of cancer cells. That is why, after the age of 40, doctors recommend a screening test once a year.

Colon cancer: Preventive measures

Make lifestyle changes. Avoid fast food and instead eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Include green vegetables, and fibre-rich fruits in your diet.

Completely avoid alcohol or cigarette consumption.

Follow a consistent exercise routine on a daily basis to stay physically active.

Under no circumstances should the weight be increased. Obesity is the root cause of numerous diseases. Weight gain and obesity have been linked to eleven different types of cancer, including colon cancer.

Calcium and vitamin D both help to prevent colon cancer. That is why a sufficient amount of these two nutrients in the body is much required.

If you are over the age of 40, you should have the screening test done every year.

