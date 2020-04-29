Take the pledge to vote

What Is Colon Infection and Neuroendocrine Tumour Which Took Away Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was admitted in ICU at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai yesterday after he complained of colon infection.

Trending Desk

April 29, 2020
What Is Colon Infection and Neuroendocrine Tumour Which Took Away Irrfan Khan
One of the finest and versatile actors in the Bollywood industry left the world for heavenly abode today. Irrfan Khan’s death is unexpected to everyone and has left the entire world mourning.

The Angrezi Medium actor was admitted in ICU at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai yesterday after he complained about colon infection. On Wednesday, April 29, the actor passed away around noon due to the growing infection. If you are wondering about the condition, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Colon Infection?

Colitis is a condition where there is an inflammation in the inner lining of the colon or large intestine. Colitis can be of caused due to various reasons, including infection, poor blood supply and parasites.

Colon Infection: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment

Colom infection can be caused by viruses, bacteria as well as parasites. A colon infectious person will have symptoms including diarrhea and fever.

It may also be caused by an allergy to a certain food or side effect from a drug.

Some of the common symptoms include diarrhea (with or without blood), abdominal pain and cramping, fever, urgency to have a bowel movement, nausea, bloating, weight loss and fatigue.

If a patient observes chronic diarrhea and severe abdominal pain, including blood in your stool, one should immediately see a doctor. The doctors might recommend surgery in the cases of urgency for colon infection.

